The Marquee Apartments

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance dog park e-payments package receiving

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in North Hollywood, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in North Hollywood, with easy access to Laurel Canyon and Sherman Way, The Marquee is just minutes away from NoHo Arts District, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Hollywood has to offer. (+more)



The Marquee provides its residents a wide selection of unique studio, one, or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, lap pool and spa, and community BBQs.



Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Hollywood. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to e