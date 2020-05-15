All apartments in Los Angeles
The Marquee Apartments

12300 Sherman Way · (818) 722-8873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

12300 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A114 · Avail. now

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit A217 · Avail. now

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit A109 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,546

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 8+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit C025 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Marquee Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
package receiving
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in North Hollywood, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in North Hollywood, with easy access to Laurel Canyon and Sherman Way, The Marquee is just minutes away from NoHo Arts District, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Hollywood has to offer. (+more)

The Marquee provides its residents a wide selection of unique studio, one, or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, lap pool and spa, and community BBQs.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Hollywood. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to e

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, SCE FEE $3.61
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Marquee Apartments have any available units?
The Marquee Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Marquee Apartments have?
Some of The Marquee Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Marquee Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Marquee Apartments is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is The Marquee Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Marquee Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Marquee Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Marquee Apartments offers parking.
Does The Marquee Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Marquee Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Marquee Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Marquee Apartments has a pool.
Does The Marquee Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Marquee Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Marquee Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Marquee Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
