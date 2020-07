Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access lobby online portal trash valet

Rising to 40 stories, the luxury residential tower features spacious two- and three-bedroom residences with incomparable unobstructed views from the Pacific Ocean to downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills. Residents enjoy exclusive access to 75,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities as well as an unprecedented array of hospitality-style services and lifestyle enhancements provided by a house staff of 80.