Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
452 CARROLL CANAL
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

452 CARROLL CANAL

452 Carroll Canal · No Longer Available
Location

452 Carroll Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous tudor on the much desired Venice Canals! Step into this light-filled masterpiece and be greeted by spacious living room and dining area with fireplace and steel doors that opening to an oversized deck overlooking the canals. The kitchen has top of the line appliances, plenty of build ins and a dumbwaiter from the kitchen to the rooftop. On the lower level, there is one-bedroom and full bathroom. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms including a gorgeous master suite with fireplace, amble closet space and large doors overlooking the canals.The rooftop deck has a custom built-in BBQ with wet bar and serene views of the canals - perfect for entertaining! This home has everything you could want from a Westside dwelling. This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 CARROLL CANAL have any available units?
452 CARROLL CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 CARROLL CANAL have?
Some of 452 CARROLL CANAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 CARROLL CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
452 CARROLL CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 CARROLL CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 452 CARROLL CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 452 CARROLL CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 452 CARROLL CANAL offers parking.
Does 452 CARROLL CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 CARROLL CANAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 CARROLL CANAL have a pool?
No, 452 CARROLL CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 452 CARROLL CANAL have accessible units?
No, 452 CARROLL CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 452 CARROLL CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 CARROLL CANAL has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
