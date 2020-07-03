452 CARROLL CANAL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous tudor on the much desired Venice Canals! Step into this light-filled masterpiece and be greeted by spacious living room and dining area with fireplace and steel doors that opening to an oversized deck overlooking the canals. The kitchen has top of the line appliances, plenty of build ins and a dumbwaiter from the kitchen to the rooftop. On the lower level, there is one-bedroom and full bathroom. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms including a gorgeous master suite with fireplace, amble closet space and large doors overlooking the canals.The rooftop deck has a custom built-in BBQ with wet bar and serene views of the canals - perfect for entertaining! This home has everything you could want from a Westside dwelling. This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!