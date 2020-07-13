All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Windsor at Hancock Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Windsor at Hancock Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Windsor at Hancock Park

445 N Rossmore Ave · (833) 848-4737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

445 N Rossmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$3,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor at Hancock Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
internet access
key fob access
online portal
Located conveniently in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, with easy access to Melrose Avenue and Highway 101, Windsor at Hancock Park is just minutes away from Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Runyon Canyon and Paramount Studios, as well as walking distance from all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Larchmont Boulevard offers. We offer a large selection of 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans designed with luxury and comfort in mind. Many of our homes are newly renovated, and feature new cabinets, quartz countertops, upgraded flooring and more! Our community is pet-friendly and offers a myriad of first class amenities including: 24-hr professional level fitness center, sparkling swimming pool and Jacuzzi, sunning terraces with outdoor cabanas & private, covered parking spaces. Come tour one of our luxury Los Angeles apartments today and see for yourself what Old Hollywood glamour looks like when updated with modern flare!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $500-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply / Weight limit: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage: 1 space included; Additional space $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor at Hancock Park have any available units?
Windsor at Hancock Park has 3 units available starting at $3,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor at Hancock Park have?
Some of Windsor at Hancock Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor at Hancock Park currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor at Hancock Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor at Hancock Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor at Hancock Park is pet friendly.
Does Windsor at Hancock Park offer parking?
Yes, Windsor at Hancock Park offers parking.
Does Windsor at Hancock Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor at Hancock Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor at Hancock Park have a pool?
Yes, Windsor at Hancock Park has a pool.
Does Windsor at Hancock Park have accessible units?
Yes, Windsor at Hancock Park has accessible units.
Does Windsor at Hancock Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor at Hancock Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Windsor at Hancock Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
WOODRIDGE APARTMENTS
6611 Woodman Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91401
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity