Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments hot tub package receiving sauna cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance internet access key fob access online portal

Located conveniently in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, with easy access to Melrose Avenue and Highway 101, Windsor at Hancock Park is just minutes away from Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Runyon Canyon and Paramount Studios, as well as walking distance from all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Larchmont Boulevard offers. We offer a large selection of 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans designed with luxury and comfort in mind. Many of our homes are newly renovated, and feature new cabinets, quartz countertops, upgraded flooring and more! Our community is pet-friendly and offers a myriad of first class amenities including: 24-hr professional level fitness center, sparkling swimming pool and Jacuzzi, sunning terraces with outdoor cabanas & private, covered parking spaces. Come tour one of our luxury Los Angeles apartments today and see for yourself what Old Hollywood glamour looks like when updated with modern flare!