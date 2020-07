Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access media room cats allowed on-site laundry bike storage lobby

La Belle At Hollywood Tower is a 146 unit, luxury apartment community with European boutique hotel styling located in Hollywood, a central Los Angeles neighborhood that is undergoing an exciting revitalization with $4 billion in public and private investment. Offering stunning views, the homes are within walking distance of high-paying jobs, public transit, world-class dining, Hollywood landmarks, and some of the most exciting nightlife in the world. With a combination of sleek elegant design and modern conveniences, La Belle At Hollywood Tower offers residents the opportunity to live the coveted Hollywood lifestyle. Contact us today for more information!