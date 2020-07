Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby media room elevator garage parking business center hot tub internet cafe online portal

A supreme location now open in the heart of Downtown L.A., 1000 Grand’s new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature a modern twist on contemporary apartments, offering the ultimate urban living experience. Located in DTLA, with easy access to I-10 and I-110, 1000 Grand by Windsor is just steps away from LA Live and Staples Center, as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Beverly Hills has to offer. Endless amenities are within your reach, from a stylish and convenient 24-hour resident lounge with a catering kitchen, a rooftop sky deck, and an exclusive resort-style swimming pool with fireplace lounge, not to mention a 95 walk-able score. The building itself is a conversation starter, featuring historical elements such as reclaimed brick and a preserved wall mural from the famous Myron ballroom that used to occupy the site.