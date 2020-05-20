All apartments in Los Angeles
3915 Brighton Ave

3915 Brighton Avenue · (310) 699-9224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3915 Brighton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3915 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come live in one of our brand new luxury townhouse style units. All new luxury appliances including Washer/Dryer!

This is the last one available, will not last!! Popular unit, being shown today!

Call/text Jaelen at 213-200-7176 to set an appointment !

Our units are located near The University of Southern California, Exposition Park, Galen Center, and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Great destinations such as the Staples Center, LA Live, The Music Center, and Disney Concert Hall are just minutes away. Some of our properties are near the EXPO LINE which allows you to commute anywhere in LA in no time!

Our management team and friendly staff are available 7 days a week to help you with any maintenance issues. We understand how busy your schedule can be and we will work around your schedule to make sure your requests are handled properly.

Amenities included:

-Open kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances
-Full size washer and dryer in each unit
-Gated parking
-Private garage parking

**There is Facetime / Virtual Videos Available.

Please call/text Jaelen 213-200-7176 if you'd love to view this home!

Vanessa Pineda
Property Manager/Realtor
CalBRE #01871815
LA's Best Property Management, Inc
A 2918 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite D Santa Monica CA 90404
C 310-699-9224
P 310-450-1813
E vanessa@lapropertymgmt.com
W www.lapropertymgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Brighton Ave have any available units?
3915 Brighton Ave has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 Brighton Ave have?
Some of 3915 Brighton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Brighton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Brighton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Brighton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Brighton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3915 Brighton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3915 Brighton Ave does offer parking.
Does 3915 Brighton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 Brighton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Brighton Ave have a pool?
No, 3915 Brighton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Brighton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3915 Brighton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Brighton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Brighton Ave has units with dishwashers.
