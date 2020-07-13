Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub online portal

Apartment hunting in Sherman Oaks? Good call. Sherman Oaks represents more of what people think of when they think of L.A. living: mellow, connected, beautiful, comfortable, organic, sunny. Alister Sherman Oaks, owned by Mill Creek, features 105 apartments at the gateway to Bel Air. Walk or bike to Whole Foods, Blue Dog Tavern, and Ventura Boulevard. When you do need to motor, you're less than 30 minutes to the Westside, Burbank, and Silicon Beach; even closer to Warner Center. We have great things happening at Alister Sherman Oaks: open layouts, high ceilings, huge windows, and strategically placed USB ports. Each apartment has upgrades like granite, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, eco-friendly flooring, new fixtures, and new doors. Our amenities and exteriors recently received a makeover: club-quality fitness studio, swank pool deck, rooftop deck, and social hubs with free Wi-Fi. See why Alister Sherman Oaks is such a good call for your next home.