Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Alister Sherman Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
4440 Sepulveda Blvd · (818) 273-6577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4440 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 224 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$2,266

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$2,406

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$2,447

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alister Sherman Oaks.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
online portal
Apartment hunting in Sherman Oaks? Good call. Sherman Oaks represents more of what people think of when they think of L.A. living: mellow, connected, beautiful, comfortable, organic, sunny. Alister Sherman Oaks, owned by Mill Creek, features 105 apartments at the gateway to Bel Air. Walk or bike to Whole Foods, Blue Dog Tavern, and Ventura Boulevard. When you do need to motor, you're less than 30 minutes to the Westside, Burbank, and Silicon Beach; even closer to Warner Center. We have great things happening at Alister Sherman Oaks: open layouts, high ceilings, huge windows, and strategically placed USB ports. Each apartment has upgrades like granite, custom cabinets, stainless appliances, eco-friendly flooring, new fixtures, and new doors. Our amenities and exteriors recently received a makeover: club-quality fitness studio, swank pool deck, rooftop deck, and social hubs with free Wi-Fi. See why Alister Sherman Oaks is such a good call for your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $41 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $600 (2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 spot per 1 bedroom; tandem spot per 2 bedroom), $50/month (additional spot).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alister Sherman Oaks have any available units?
Alister Sherman Oaks has 10 units available starting at $2,266 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Alister Sherman Oaks have?
Some of Alister Sherman Oaks's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alister Sherman Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Alister Sherman Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alister Sherman Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Alister Sherman Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Alister Sherman Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Alister Sherman Oaks offers parking.
Does Alister Sherman Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alister Sherman Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alister Sherman Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Alister Sherman Oaks has a pool.
Does Alister Sherman Oaks have accessible units?
No, Alister Sherman Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Alister Sherman Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alister Sherman Oaks has units with dishwashers.
