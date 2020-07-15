Amenities
Cedar Glen offers spacious two & three bedroom apartment homes in a super convenient San Fernando Valley location. With awesome community amenities like our 5,000 square foot resident play park and pet run, we take extreme pride in showcasing a community you can be proud to show your friends. Other community amenities include a 20 foot gazebo with lounge chairs for relaxing next to the pool, the community barbeque "Chill Zone", and an outdoor 800 square foot fitness center featuring top of the line agility equipment. We are just 1 mile from Whole Foods, Los Angeles Valley College, and tons of local restaurants, shopping and easy to access transportation hubs. Please allow us to show you around and welcome you home!