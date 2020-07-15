All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Cedar Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Cedar Glen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Cedar Glen

6201 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · (818) 538-2802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6201 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Glen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
cable included
carpet
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
Cedar Glen offers spacious two & three bedroom apartment homes in a super convenient San Fernando Valley location. With awesome community amenities like our 5,000 square foot resident play park and pet run, we take extreme pride in showcasing a community you can be proud to show your friends. Other community amenities include a 20 foot gazebo with lounge chairs for relaxing next to the pool, the community barbeque "Chill Zone", and an outdoor 800 square foot fitness center featuring top of the line agility equipment. We are just 1 mile from Whole Foods, Los Angeles Valley College, and tons of local restaurants, shopping and easy to access transportation hubs. Please allow us to show you around and welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: Free
restrictions: Pets Welcome with an Additional Deposit. Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Glen have any available units?
Cedar Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Glen have?
Some of Cedar Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Glen is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Glen offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Glen offers parking.
Does Cedar Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Glen have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Glen has a pool.
Does Cedar Glen have accessible units?
No, Cedar Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Glen has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cedar Glen?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity