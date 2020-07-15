Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub cable included carpet granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park gym green community on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments online portal

Cedar Glen offers spacious two & three bedroom apartment homes in a super convenient San Fernando Valley location. With awesome community amenities like our 5,000 square foot resident play park and pet run, we take extreme pride in showcasing a community you can be proud to show your friends. Other community amenities include a 20 foot gazebo with lounge chairs for relaxing next to the pool, the community barbeque "Chill Zone", and an outdoor 800 square foot fitness center featuring top of the line agility equipment. We are just 1 mile from Whole Foods, Los Angeles Valley College, and tons of local restaurants, shopping and easy to access transportation hubs. Please allow us to show you around and welcome you home!