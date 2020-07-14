All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Harbor Terrace Apartments

441 W 3rd St · (424) 402-5202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 127 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 231 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
courtyard
lobby
online portal
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world. Harbor Terrace Apartments offers spacious studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans which feature modern kitchens, patio or balcony, and large closets in select units. We also offer beautiful newly renovated homes that include stainless steel appliance package, new cherry wood kitchen cabinetry, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and faux wood flooring. Your furry residents will love their new home as we are pet-friendly. Harbor Terrace is an exciting community and we look forward to welcoming you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 3
rent: $50 for first pet; $25 for second & third pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Harbor Terrace Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbor Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Harbor Terrace Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harbor Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have a pool?
No, Harbor Terrace Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Harbor Terrace Apartments has accessible units.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
