Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible elevator garage parking courtyard lobby online portal

Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world. Harbor Terrace Apartments offers spacious studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans which feature modern kitchens, patio or balcony, and large closets in select units. We also offer beautiful newly renovated homes that include stainless steel appliance package, new cherry wood kitchen cabinetry, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and faux wood flooring. Your furry residents will love their new home as we are pet-friendly. Harbor Terrace is an exciting community and we look forward to welcoming you to your new home!