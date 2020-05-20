All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:30 AM

3698 Benedict Canyon Ln

3698 Benedict Canyon Lane · (818) 546-8744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3698 Benedict Canyon Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,495

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Two story 5,000 + SqFt Mediterranean style home is located in a Charming Cul-De-Sac of Sherman Oaks hills.It boasts 6 bedrooms + Office, 5.5 bathrooms, with a 3 car garage. Luxurious touches around the home include a spacious formal master bedroom suite with fireplace, walk in closets, full shower bathroom w/ dual sinks, bidet and vanity + a bedroom with a private entrance & bedrooms with full bathrooms. Large Family rooms feature travertine floors and fireplace. Gourmet kitchen includes Viking oven & cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and a trash compactor. Home's spacious backyard is accessible from family and dining areas for entertaining and much more; conveniently located to the 101, Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have any available units?
3698 Benedict Canyon Ln has a unit available for $9,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have?
Some of 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3698 Benedict Canyon Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln does offer parking.
Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have a pool?
No, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have accessible units?
No, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3698 Benedict Canyon Ln has units with dishwashers.
