Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Located in the heart of the South Park district of DTLA - South Park Lofts was built in 1924 as one of America's first parking structures. It has since been converted into unique lofts within an upscale boutique community. The Lofts are walking distance to LA Live and the Walt Disney Music Center, Whole Foods, restaurants, museums, theaters, shopping, and the impressive nightlife scene that Downtown LA has to offer. Featuring soaring 12- to 15-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and concrete flooring, over-sized windows that flood the space with ample natural light. The open-concept kitchens feature a full set of appliances. Head up to the rooftop garden and lounge, where you can enjoy city views while cooking a meal on the barbecue grill, relax in the hot tub, exercise in the 24-hour fitness center, and socialize at the onsite pet park. We are pet-friendly so please feel free to bring your furry friend along! Contact us today to schedule your personal tour!