Palazzo West

Lease Length: 7- 15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 (1 bedroom), $1500 (2 bedroom), $2000 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: None, assigned: $100/month. Premier garage parking spaces available to rent for $100 a month. Tandem premier spaces are available to rent for $150 a month. Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. Underground parking garage is available for resident use. 1-bedroom receives 1 reserved spot, 2-bedroom receives 2 reserved spots. Please contact us for apartment home specific information. Other, assigned. None, assigned. None, assigned: $25/month. Shared electric car charging stations available for $25 monthly plus energy consumed.Assigned electric car charging stations available for $95 monthly plus energy consumed. Ask the leasing team for details. None, assigned: $80/month. Tandem parking spaces are available to rent. 1-bedroom receives 1 reserved spot, 2-bedroom receives 2 reserved spots. Additional tandem spots are available for $350 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.