Los Angeles, CA
Palazzo West
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:51 PM

Palazzo West

6220 West 3rd Street · (323) 831-7329
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be spectacular. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to eight weeks free! Conditions apply.
Location

6220 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-116 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 3-132 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 4-210 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-111 · Avail. now

$3,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 1-115 · Avail. now

$3,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 3-234 · Avail. Aug 29

$3,854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 22+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-420 · Avail. now

$6,453

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Unit 4-436 · Avail. Aug 29

$7,115

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2075 sqft

Unit 4-437 · Avail. now

$7,973

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palazzo West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Palazzo West is located 53 steps from world class shopping and LA s beloved Farmer s Market. It offers brand new interiors, a saltwater swimming pool, stunning gardens, Olympic level fitness equipment, an exclusive rooftop lounge, electric vehicle chargers, and more. Palazzo West s Penthouses feature marble bathtubs, GE Profile appliances, wood flooring, two story windows with premium shades and granite or quartz countertops. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7- 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 (1 bedroom), $1500 (2 bedroom), $2000 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: None, assigned: $100/month. Premier garage parking spaces available to rent for $100 a month. Tandem premier spaces are available to rent for $150 a month. Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. Underground parking garage is available for resident use. 1-bedroom receives 1 reserved spot, 2-bedroom receives 2 reserved spots. Please contact us for apartment home specific information. Other, assigned. None, assigned. None, assigned: $25/month. Shared electric car charging stations available for $25 monthly plus energy consumed.Assigned electric car charging stations available for $95 monthly plus energy consumed. Ask the leasing team for details. None, assigned: $80/month. Tandem parking spaces are available to rent. 1-bedroom receives 1 reserved spot, 2-bedroom receives 2 reserved spots. Additional tandem spots are available for $350 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palazzo West have any available units?
Palazzo West has 55 units available starting at $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Palazzo West have?
Some of Palazzo West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palazzo West currently offering any rent specials?
Palazzo West is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be spectacular. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to eight weeks free! Conditions apply.
Is Palazzo West pet-friendly?
Yes, Palazzo West is pet friendly.
Does Palazzo West offer parking?
Yes, Palazzo West offers parking.
Does Palazzo West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palazzo West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palazzo West have a pool?
Yes, Palazzo West has a pool.
Does Palazzo West have accessible units?
No, Palazzo West does not have accessible units.
Does Palazzo West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palazzo West has units with dishwashers.
