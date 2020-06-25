All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

3441 WHITE ROSE Way

3441 White Rose Way · No Longer Available
Location

3441 White Rose Way, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This bright, spacious 3/4 acre plus view estate is located in the coveted Royal Hills neighborhood of Encino, known for it's beauty, serenity, and award winning Lanai Elementary School. With a warm, contemporary flair, this open floor plan features an updated center island kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and direct access to the attached garage. The great room is open, offering versatile living spaces, a fireplace with stacked stone surround, and picture windows exposing the lush, green grounds. The main floor is complete with a separate formal dining room and full bath/powder room. Upstairs find a spacious master suite with captivating views, large walk-in closet, and bathroom with rich, marble accents. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs, each with a dedicated bathroom. Outdoors find a tremendous grassy yard perfectly placed for absorbing the stunning view, and a covered patio ideal for al fresco dining and sipping prosecco on a warm afternoon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 WHITE ROSE Way have any available units?
3441 WHITE ROSE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 WHITE ROSE Way have?
Some of 3441 WHITE ROSE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 WHITE ROSE Way currently offering any rent specials?
3441 WHITE ROSE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 WHITE ROSE Way pet-friendly?
No, 3441 WHITE ROSE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3441 WHITE ROSE Way offer parking?
Yes, 3441 WHITE ROSE Way offers parking.
Does 3441 WHITE ROSE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 WHITE ROSE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 WHITE ROSE Way have a pool?
No, 3441 WHITE ROSE Way does not have a pool.
Does 3441 WHITE ROSE Way have accessible units?
No, 3441 WHITE ROSE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 WHITE ROSE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 WHITE ROSE Way has units with dishwashers.
