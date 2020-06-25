3441 WHITE ROSE Way

Amenities

This bright, spacious 3/4 acre plus view estate is located in the coveted Royal Hills neighborhood of Encino, known for it's beauty, serenity, and award winning Lanai Elementary School. With a warm, contemporary flair, this open floor plan features an updated center island kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and direct access to the attached garage. The great room is open, offering versatile living spaces, a fireplace with stacked stone surround, and picture windows exposing the lush, green grounds. The main floor is complete with a separate formal dining room and full bath/powder room. Upstairs find a spacious master suite with captivating views, large walk-in closet, and bathroom with rich, marble accents. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs, each with a dedicated bathroom. Outdoors find a tremendous grassy yard perfectly placed for absorbing the stunning view, and a covered patio ideal for al fresco dining and sipping prosecco on a warm afternoon.