Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub cable included carpet furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Park West Apartments is ideally located within walking distance to Loyola Marymount University & Westchester Golf Course and close to El Segundo business corridors. Our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchen and bathroom cabinetry and hard-surface flooring. Unwind in our pool, get a workout in our 24hr fitness center or hangout with friends in our community wi-fi lounge. Century City, LAX and local beaches are all just a short drive away from Park West Apartments. You and your favorite pet will enjoy it all at Park West Apartments.