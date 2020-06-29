Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access online portal pet friendly garage 24hr maintenance carport

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Reseda, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in , Reseda, with easy access to the 405 and the 101, Northview-Southview Apartments is just minutes away from California State University, Northridge, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Burbank has to offer. Northview-Southview Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique studio, one, or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a private, gated access, fully-equipped fitness center, and rejuvinating pool and spa. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Burbank. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our