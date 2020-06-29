All apartments in Los Angeles
Northview-Southview Apartments
Northview-Southview Apartments

8111 Reseda Blvd · (818) 857-4431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8111 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 310H · Avail. Jul 15

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 220 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northview-Southview Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
garage
24hr maintenance
carport
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Reseda, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in , Reseda, with easy access to the 405 and the 101, Northview-Southview Apartments is just minutes away from California State University, Northridge, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Burbank has to offer. Northview-Southview Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique studio, one, or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a private, gated access, fully-equipped fitness center, and rejuvinating pool and spa. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Burbank. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: included in select units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northview-Southview Apartments have any available units?
Northview-Southview Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Northview-Southview Apartments have?
Some of Northview-Southview Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northview-Southview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Northview-Southview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northview-Southview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Northview-Southview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Northview-Southview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Northview-Southview Apartments offers parking.
Does Northview-Southview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northview-Southview Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northview-Southview Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Northview-Southview Apartments has a pool.
Does Northview-Southview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Northview-Southview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Northview-Southview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northview-Southview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
