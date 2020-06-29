All apartments in Los Angeles
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments

15353 Weddington St · (818) 533-6542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15353 Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A102 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit A209 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit D118 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
accessible
dog grooming area
Our convenient location is just minutes from the 405 and 101 and within walking distance of The Galleria. Woodley Ave Park, Balboa Sports Center and the Sepulveda Golf Complex are also just around the corner. Summerview offers a spacious one-bedroom apartment home. Each bright and airy floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with a pantry, plush carpeting and vinyl hardwood floors, large hallway closets, a vanity outside the bathroom, vertical blinds and air conditioning. You'll love the mirrored closet doors too! Our beautifully landscaped gated access community lets you take a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool, keep in shape in the state-of-the-art fitness center, challenge friends or neighbors to a rousing game of tennis or basketball, or enjoy a barbecue in the picnic area. Give our friendly, professional staff a call to schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Max weight: 25 lbs. Please call us for complete Pet Policy.
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $300

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
