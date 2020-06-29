Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court accessible dog grooming area

Our convenient location is just minutes from the 405 and 101 and within walking distance of The Galleria. Woodley Ave Park, Balboa Sports Center and the Sepulveda Golf Complex are also just around the corner. Summerview offers a spacious one-bedroom apartment home. Each bright and airy floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with a pantry, plush carpeting and vinyl hardwood floors, large hallway closets, a vanity outside the bathroom, vertical blinds and air conditioning. You'll love the mirrored closet doors too! Our beautifully landscaped gated access community lets you take a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool, keep in shape in the state-of-the-art fitness center, challenge friends or neighbors to a rousing game of tennis or basketball, or enjoy a barbecue in the picnic area. Give our friendly, professional staff a call to schedule your personal tour today!