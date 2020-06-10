3237 Eagle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful custom built home in this highly sought after community of Boyle Heights. This home offers a great floor

plan with spacious bedrooms and closets. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and custom tile back splash. Enjoy plenty of natural

light coming in from the two backsliders that really brighten up the home. The living room features custom built in wooden

shelves and a custom mantle for the cozy fireplace. There is recessed lighting and laminate flooring throughout the home, central

air and heat. You can relax in this very private and serene backyard with a custom deck and plush landscaping. Enjoy the beautiful garden of citrus trees, hibiscus flowers and a variety of other trees. Just a few miles from Downtown L.A., Little Tokyo, Fashion District, USC

Medical Center, the 60 fwy and less than a mile from the Gold Line Metro Transit. There is plenty of space for storage and

parking in this extra large garage with double tandem parking.