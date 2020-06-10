All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3237 Eagle Street

3237 Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3237 Eagle Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful custom built home in this highly sought after community of Boyle Heights. This home offers a great floor
plan with spacious bedrooms and closets. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and custom tile back splash. Enjoy plenty of natural
light coming in from the two backsliders that really brighten up the home. The living room features custom built in wooden
shelves and a custom mantle for the cozy fireplace. There is recessed lighting and laminate flooring throughout the home, central
air and heat. You can relax in this very private and serene backyard with a custom deck and plush landscaping. Enjoy the beautiful garden of citrus trees, hibiscus flowers and a variety of other trees. Just a few miles from Downtown L.A., Little Tokyo, Fashion District, USC
Medical Center, the 60 fwy and less than a mile from the Gold Line Metro Transit. There is plenty of space for storage and
parking in this extra large garage with double tandem parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Eagle Street have any available units?
3237 Eagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 Eagle Street have?
Some of 3237 Eagle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 Eagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Eagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Eagle Street pet-friendly?
No, 3237 Eagle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3237 Eagle Street offer parking?
Yes, 3237 Eagle Street offers parking.
Does 3237 Eagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Eagle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Eagle Street have a pool?
No, 3237 Eagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 3237 Eagle Street have accessible units?
No, 3237 Eagle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Eagle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 Eagle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
