3237 Eagle Street

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful custom built home in this highly sought after community of Boyle Heights. This home offers a great floor
plan with spacious bedrooms and closets. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and custom tile back splash. Enjoy plenty of natural
light coming in from the two backsliders that really brighten up the home. The living room features custom built in wooden
shelves and a custom mantle for the cozy fireplace. There is recessed lighting and laminate flooring throughout the home, central
air and heat. You can relax in this very private and serene backyard with a custom deck and plush landscaping. Enjoy the beautiful garden of citrus trees, hibiscus flowers and a variety of other trees. Just a few miles from Downtown L.A., Little Tokyo, Fashion District, USC
Medical Center, the 60 fwy and less than a mile from the Gold Line Metro Transit. There is plenty of space for storage and
parking in this extra large garage with double tandem parking.