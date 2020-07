Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub media room package receiving coffee bar game room pool table bbq/grill internet access lobby online portal yoga

The Hesby Apartments in North Hollywood, CA, is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District, situated off of Lankershim Boulevard in a tree-lined neighborhood. This ideal location is just steps to restaurants, bars, cafes, indie boutiques, live theatre and playhouses plus instant access to the 101, 134, 170 and the Metro Red Line. Our unique homes feature modern kitchens with flat panel cabinetry, granite and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer and dryer and hard surface flooring throughout. Get a workout in at the fitness center, gather with friends poolside or catch up around the outdoor fireplace. You can even mix music in our on-site sound studio.