Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving bike storage media room yoga

At Victor on Venice Apartments, enjoy newly renovated, luxury apartment homes with designer finishes and fixtures. Our location provides easy access to the 405 and 10 freeways and is within walking distance to many great restaurants and nightlife options located in the vibrant area of Downtown Culver City. Pet friendly lofts and conventional apartment homes available. Convenient to Sony Pictures Studios.