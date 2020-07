Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving conference room fire pit game room pool table shuffle board bbq/grill internet access lobby

Jia Apartments is located at the iconic Gateway to Chinatown in Downtown Los Angeles at the prominent corner of Broadway and Cesar Chavez. This dynamic community is minutes from Union Station and conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Our apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-home washer/dryer. Residents will enjoy working out in our modern fitness center, mingling in one of our two resident lounges or relaxing by the sparkling pool in our private cabanas.