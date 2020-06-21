All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 266 West 17th Street (rear).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
266 West 17th Street (rear)
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:55 AM

266 West 17th Street (rear)

266 West 17th Street · (714) 699-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

266 West 17th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 600 sf 2nd floor studio with two viewing decks totaling 310 sf. - peek-a-boo views of Cabrillo Marina. Exotic hardwood floors throughout. Comes equipped with queen size premium murphy bed, new stove, refrigerator and flat screen TV. Private single-car garage with alleyway access and laundry. Plenty of storage space in unit and garage. Perfect for a single person or couple.
Unit has private access above a detached 3-car garage. Separate tenant in front house with friendly small dog. Shared backyard. Walking distance to 22nd Street Park, Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, Brouwerij West, and Cabrillo Way Marina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 West 17th Street (rear) have any available units?
266 West 17th Street (rear) has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 West 17th Street (rear) have?
Some of 266 West 17th Street (rear)'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 West 17th Street (rear) currently offering any rent specials?
266 West 17th Street (rear) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 West 17th Street (rear) pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 West 17th Street (rear) is pet friendly.
Does 266 West 17th Street (rear) offer parking?
Yes, 266 West 17th Street (rear) does offer parking.
Does 266 West 17th Street (rear) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 West 17th Street (rear) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 West 17th Street (rear) have a pool?
No, 266 West 17th Street (rear) does not have a pool.
Does 266 West 17th Street (rear) have accessible units?
No, 266 West 17th Street (rear) does not have accessible units.
Does 266 West 17th Street (rear) have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 West 17th Street (rear) does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 266 West 17th Street (rear)?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity