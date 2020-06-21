266 West 17th Street (rear)

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage range refrigerator

Gorgeous 600 sf 2nd floor studio with two viewing decks totaling 310 sf. - peek-a-boo views of Cabrillo Marina. Exotic hardwood floors throughout. Comes equipped with queen size premium murphy bed, new stove, refrigerator and flat screen TV. Private single-car garage with alleyway access and laundry. Plenty of storage space in unit and garage. Perfect for a single person or couple.

Unit has private access above a detached 3-car garage. Separate tenant in front house with friendly small dog. Shared backyard. Walking distance to 22nd Street Park, Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, Brouwerij West, and Cabrillo Way Marina.