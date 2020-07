Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool on-site laundry courtyard green community hot tub internet access

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Featuring lush vegetation, a koi pond, fountains and scenic walkways, Sunset Barrington Gardens is a gorgeous gated apartment community located near the West Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. With reserved parking, year-round resort-style heated pool, you will feel transported to a paradise while conveniently close to the cultural hub of West Los Angeles.