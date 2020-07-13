San Fernando Building Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Considered one of the finest buildings in DTLA, The San Fernando Building is a historic landmark displaying meticulous early 1920's iconic architecture in one of the city's historically preserved neighborhoods, the Old Bank District. Step inside and admire true loft-style living. Remarkably high ceilings with exposed beams, large windows, and open floorplans that are illuminated by ample natural light. Experience vibrant culture and nightlife just steps away, including two award winning restaurants, Baco Mercat and Ledlow, located on the ground floor of the building. Staples Center, LA Live, Disney Concert Hall, The Broad Museum, MOCA and the Music Center are just minutes away. Public transportation and local freeways are easily accessible to due to the numerous bus stops, the metro station, and the building’s central location.