San Fernando Building Lofts
San Fernando Building Lofts

400 S Main St · (213) 296-1305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive One Month Free on Select Lofts! We are now offering two contact-free touring options: live virtual tours or onsite self-guided tours. Call us today to schedule your personal tour!
Location

400 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 502 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,140

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Fernando Building Lofts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Considered one of the finest buildings in DTLA, The San Fernando Building is a historic landmark displaying meticulous early 1920's iconic architecture in one of the city's historically preserved neighborhoods, the Old Bank District. Step inside and admire true loft-style living. Remarkably high ceilings with exposed beams, large windows, and open floorplans that are illuminated by ample natural light. Experience vibrant culture and nightlife just steps away, including two award winning restaurants, Baco Mercat and Ledlow, located on the ground floor of the building. Staples Center, LA Live, Disney Concert Hall, The Broad Museum, MOCA and the Music Center are just minutes away. Public transportation and local freeways are easily accessible to due to the numerous bus stops, the metro station, and the building’s central location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $43 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee (towards security)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Parking Garage: $175/month (unreserved), $225/month (reserved), $325/month (tandem).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Fernando Building Lofts have any available units?
San Fernando Building Lofts has 4 units available starting at $2,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does San Fernando Building Lofts have?
Some of San Fernando Building Lofts's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Fernando Building Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
San Fernando Building Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Receive One Month Free on Select Lofts! We are now offering two contact-free touring options: live virtual tours or onsite self-guided tours. Call us today to schedule your personal tour!
Is San Fernando Building Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, San Fernando Building Lofts is pet friendly.
Does San Fernando Building Lofts offer parking?
Yes, San Fernando Building Lofts offers parking.
Does San Fernando Building Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, San Fernando Building Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does San Fernando Building Lofts have a pool?
No, San Fernando Building Lofts does not have a pool.
Does San Fernando Building Lofts have accessible units?
No, San Fernando Building Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does San Fernando Building Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Fernando Building Lofts has units with dishwashers.
