Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:51 PM

Mozaic at Union Station

888 N Alameda St · (323) 545-3682
Location

888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 317W · Avail. now

$1,893

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 225W · Avail. Jul 19

$1,823

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 109W · Avail. Aug 24

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 335E · Avail. Aug 31

$1,848

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mozaic at Union Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
sauna
bbq/grill
courtyard
game room
Mozaic at Union Station is a stylish community located in the downtown Los Angeles business district with easy transit-oriented living. Our community is steps away from historic land marks such as Olvera Street, City Hall and all that LA has to offer. With 24-hour amenities that include a fitness center, roof-top pool, spa, internet cafe, screening room and billiards room, you will find yourself living life to it's fullest. Mozaic at Union Station offers a variety of spacious floor plans with high-end interior finishes, large walk-in closets, and in home washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mozaic at Union Station have any available units?
Mozaic at Union Station has 9 units available starting at $1,823 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Mozaic at Union Station have?
Some of Mozaic at Union Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mozaic at Union Station currently offering any rent specials?
Mozaic at Union Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mozaic at Union Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Mozaic at Union Station is pet friendly.
Does Mozaic at Union Station offer parking?
Yes, Mozaic at Union Station offers parking.
Does Mozaic at Union Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mozaic at Union Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mozaic at Union Station have a pool?
Yes, Mozaic at Union Station has a pool.
Does Mozaic at Union Station have accessible units?
No, Mozaic at Union Station does not have accessible units.
Does Mozaic at Union Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mozaic at Union Station has units with dishwashers.
