Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving sauna bbq/grill courtyard game room

Mozaic at Union Station is a stylish community located in the downtown Los Angeles business district with easy transit-oriented living. Our community is steps away from historic land marks such as Olvera Street, City Hall and all that LA has to offer. With 24-hour amenities that include a fitness center, roof-top pool, spa, internet cafe, screening room and billiards room, you will find yourself living life to it's fullest. Mozaic at Union Station offers a variety of spacious floor plans with high-end interior finishes, large walk-in closets, and in home washer/dryer.