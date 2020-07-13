Amenities
Mozaic at Union Station is a stylish community located in the downtown Los Angeles business district with easy transit-oriented living. Our community is steps away from historic land marks such as Olvera Street, City Hall and all that LA has to offer. With 24-hour amenities that include a fitness center, roof-top pool, spa, internet cafe, screening room and billiards room, you will find yourself living life to it's fullest. Mozaic at Union Station offers a variety of spacious floor plans with high-end interior finishes, large walk-in closets, and in home washer/dryer.