2051 Nichols Canyon Road

Beautifully furnished guest suite in a bucolic country setting in the much sought after Nichols Canyon. Completely separate from the main house with its own entrance and parking place. French doors open to your private patio overlooking the English/cottage garden and beyond that the famous Nichols Canyon natural stream. Enjoy the deer, owls, red tailed hawks and the wonder of living in the country just minutes from Sunset. Theres a lovely living area, full bath, microwave, small refrigerator, TV and high speed internet. It is a magical spot! Utilities paid. Parking with private entrance. Preferably people Only.