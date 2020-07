Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill business center courtyard elevator parking bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving

Luxurious apartment community in Encino, California offering furnished and un-furnished 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Avalon Encino offers amazing amenities that include a 24-hour fitness center, game room and cyber lounge, sparkling pool and outside fireplace with bbqs, and rooftop decks. These pet friendly apartments come complete with upgrades that include gourmet kitchens, maple cabinets, black appliances, and granite countertops. Enjoy the convenience of living near entertainment, shopping, and dining.