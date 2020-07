Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated carpet refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Located in a prime West Los Angeles neighborhood, West Park Village is a premium apartment community with two heated pools, fitness center, and a professional on-site management team. A variety of floor plans provide flexible options to suit your needs, while the convenient location keeps you close to the bustling lifestyle of West Los Angeles.