Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool hot tub internet access on-site laundry 24hr laundry

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Located in Northridge, CA, Village Pointe is an apartment community with a laid-back, resort-style atmosphere that blends Mediterranean architecture with 6 acres of tropical garden paths and courtyards. With a dedicated onsite management team that treats the residents like family, Village Pointe is not just your home, it's your community.