Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge 24hr gym pool hot tub volleyball court garage parking bbq/grill business center conference room courtyard doorman internet access lobby media room package receiving putting green sauna yoga

Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles. From the moment you enter the elegant Mediterranean inspired 2-story foyer at The Orsini, you will realize that you have come home to a new experience in luxury apartment living. We are in the heart of Los Angeles, California and the pulse of extraordinary living.



Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.



The Orsini does not warrant or represent that image renderings on this website are an accurate representation of every floor plan available at the Property. Floor plans may vary unit by unit and by location at the Property. Please contact our Leasing Office to schedule a tour of the Property and the particular unit you are interested in. Listed pricing and special offers only valid for new residents. Pricing and availability subject to change at any time.