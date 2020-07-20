19720 Vintage Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Absolutely beautiful, Open floor plan formal living, dinning room, Chef's kitchen with over sized island, granite counter-tops & Viking stainless steel appliances that opens up to great family room. Guest quarters + office and laundry room are down stairs. Master bedroom has its own level with his & her sinks and closets. 3 bedrooms up with walking closets, new paint & new laminate floors. Entertainers back yard with Sparkling pebble pool, spa, waterfalls and mature fruit trees. This extraordinary cul de sac home is conveniently located off 118 freeway close to the mall and restaurants.