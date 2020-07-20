All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19720 Vintage Street
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:54 AM

19720 Vintage Street

19720 Vintage Street · No Longer Available
Location

19720 Vintage Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Absolutely beautiful, Open floor plan formal living, dinning room, Chef's kitchen with over sized island, granite counter-tops & Viking stainless steel appliances that opens up to great family room. Guest quarters + office and laundry room are down stairs. Master bedroom has its own level with his & her sinks and closets. 3 bedrooms up with walking closets, new paint & new laminate floors. Entertainers back yard with Sparkling pebble pool, spa, waterfalls and mature fruit trees. This extraordinary cul de sac home is conveniently located off 118 freeway close to the mall and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19720 Vintage Street have any available units?
19720 Vintage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19720 Vintage Street have?
Some of 19720 Vintage Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19720 Vintage Street currently offering any rent specials?
19720 Vintage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19720 Vintage Street pet-friendly?
No, 19720 Vintage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19720 Vintage Street offer parking?
No, 19720 Vintage Street does not offer parking.
Does 19720 Vintage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19720 Vintage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19720 Vintage Street have a pool?
Yes, 19720 Vintage Street has a pool.
Does 19720 Vintage Street have accessible units?
No, 19720 Vintage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19720 Vintage Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19720 Vintage Street has units with dishwashers.
