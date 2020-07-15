Amenities
Welcome to the newly renovated Indie Westside Apartments. With stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and wood-style flooring, these apartments are the perfect place to call home. Your new home is centrally located between the beach and downtown Los Angeles. Located at the Epic within a few blocks of the newly expanded Metro Expo Line connecting Santa Monica to Culver City to Downtown Los Angeles. We are close to great Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment in a Vibrant Business Environment. This Community of rapidly rising high tech businesses has taken on the Moniker of “Silicon Beach”. With a Walkscore of 90, Westside Tower Apartments provides pedestrian access to Culver City’s venues, shopping centers, and dining.