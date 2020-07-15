All apartments in Los Angeles
Indie Westside
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:52 AM

Indie Westside

3740 Keystone Avenue · (424) 390-7567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get Up to One Month Free on Select Units! Must move in by 7/15… Call for details!
Location

3740 Keystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,643

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$2,987

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,265

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indie Westside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
lobby
online portal
Welcome to the newly renovated Indie Westside Apartments. With stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and wood-style flooring, these apartments are the perfect place to call home. Your new home is centrally located between the beach and downtown Los Angeles. Located at the Epic within a few blocks of the newly expanded Metro Expo Line connecting Santa Monica to Culver City to Downtown Los Angeles. We are close to great Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment in a Vibrant Business Environment. This Community of rapidly rising high tech businesses has taken on the Moniker of “Silicon Beach”. With a Walkscore of 90, Westside Tower Apartments provides pedestrian access to Culver City’s venues, shopping centers, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indie Westside have any available units?
Indie Westside has 5 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Indie Westside have?
Some of Indie Westside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indie Westside currently offering any rent specials?
Indie Westside is offering the following rent specials: Get Up to One Month Free on Select Units! Must move in by 7/15… Call for details!
Is Indie Westside pet-friendly?
Yes, Indie Westside is pet friendly.
Does Indie Westside offer parking?
Yes, Indie Westside offers parking.
Does Indie Westside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Indie Westside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Indie Westside have a pool?
Yes, Indie Westside has a pool.
Does Indie Westside have accessible units?
No, Indie Westside does not have accessible units.
Does Indie Westside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indie Westside has units with dishwashers.
