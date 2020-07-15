Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance lobby online portal

Welcome to the newly renovated Indie Westside Apartments. With stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and wood-style flooring, these apartments are the perfect place to call home. Your new home is centrally located between the beach and downtown Los Angeles. Located at the Epic within a few blocks of the newly expanded Metro Expo Line connecting Santa Monica to Culver City to Downtown Los Angeles. We are close to great Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment in a Vibrant Business Environment. This Community of rapidly rising high tech businesses has taken on the Moniker of “Silicon Beach”. With a Walkscore of 90, Westside Tower Apartments provides pedestrian access to Culver City’s venues, shopping centers, and dining.