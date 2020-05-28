All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Lanewood Pines

Open Now until 6pm
7027 Lanewood Ave · (323) 768-0336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LIMITED TIME ONLY! $1,000 off at move -in and Free Application Fee. Contact our leasing office for details.
Location

7027 Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$2,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lanewood Pines.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
accepts section 8
alarm system
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
A fresh new community has arrived in the foothills of Hollywood, Lanewood Pines Apartments. Lanewood Pines is hi-tech living with an ultra convenient location to downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the valley. The tree lined residential neighborhood of Lanewood Pines leads you to a variety of activities and events. Fine restaurants, shopping, entertainment and public transportation are at your disposal whenever you need them. An assortment of 1 & 2 bedroom homes will provide you with the upscale amenities that insure a comfortable lifestyle. Airy lofts, cathedral ceilings, and views of the Hollywood Hills to downtown and then on spectacularly to the Westside... this is your choice for contemporary living, Lanewood Pines.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500, $250 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 35lbs
Parking Details: Assigned parking covered.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lanewood Pines have any available units?
Lanewood Pines has 7 units available starting at $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Lanewood Pines have?
Some of Lanewood Pines's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lanewood Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Lanewood Pines is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED TIME ONLY! $1,000 off at move -in and Free Application Fee. Contact our leasing office for details.
Is Lanewood Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Lanewood Pines is pet friendly.
Does Lanewood Pines offer parking?
Yes, Lanewood Pines offers parking.
Does Lanewood Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lanewood Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lanewood Pines have a pool?
Yes, Lanewood Pines has a pool.
Does Lanewood Pines have accessible units?
Yes, Lanewood Pines has accessible units.
Does Lanewood Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lanewood Pines has units with dishwashers.

