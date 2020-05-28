Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage courtyard e-payments lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

A fresh new community has arrived in the foothills of Hollywood, Lanewood Pines Apartments. Lanewood Pines is hi-tech living with an ultra convenient location to downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the valley. The tree lined residential neighborhood of Lanewood Pines leads you to a variety of activities and events. Fine restaurants, shopping, entertainment and public transportation are at your disposal whenever you need them. An assortment of 1 & 2 bedroom homes will provide you with the upscale amenities that insure a comfortable lifestyle. Airy lofts, cathedral ceilings, and views of the Hollywood Hills to downtown and then on spectacularly to the Westside... this is your choice for contemporary living, Lanewood Pines.