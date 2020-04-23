1536 Brockton Avenue

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL O.A.C.!

Large recently renovated 1 Bedroom/1 bath in West LA! Spacious and bright unit with wood flooring, balcony, granite countertops, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, great closet space, on-site laundry, gated entry and parking space for 1 car (small-to-medium size cars will fit)

Centrally located close to Santa Monica, Brenwood, Westwood, UCLA and 405 & 10 Freeways.(Pictures in this ad are of a similar unit in this building)



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.