Los Angeles, CA
1536 Brockton Avenue
1536 Brockton Avenue

Location

1536 Brockton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL O.A.C.!
Large recently renovated 1 Bedroom/1 bath in West LA! Spacious and bright unit with wood flooring, balcony, granite countertops, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, great closet space, on-site laundry, gated entry and parking space for 1 car (small-to-medium size cars will fit)
Centrally located close to Santa Monica, Brenwood, Westwood, UCLA and 405 & 10 Freeways.(Pictures in this ad are of a similar unit in this building)

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Brockton Avenue have any available units?
1536 Brockton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Brockton Avenue have?
Some of 1536 Brockton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Brockton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Brockton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Brockton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1536 Brockton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1536 Brockton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Brockton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1536 Brockton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 Brockton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Brockton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1536 Brockton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Brockton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1536 Brockton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Brockton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 Brockton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
