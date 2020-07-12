/
west los angeles
109 Apartments for rent in West Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
6 Units Available
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,300
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
972 sqft
Recently renovated units with private balconies, fireplaces and eat-in kitchens. Ample community amenities, including laundry on every floor and a landscaped courtyard. Close to the Hammer Museum. Easy access to Santa Monica Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
11 Units Available
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,221
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
831 sqft
Luxury community amenities include 24-hour gym, rooftop grilling space and dog park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location for commuters, close to I-10.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1380 sqft
Air-conditioned units with plank flooring, fireplaces, gas ranges, private patios or balconies, and quartz countertops. Conveniently situated in West LA near UCLA, Brentwood and Santa Monica.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
10 Units Available
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1199 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1759 is a beautiful West Los Angeles apartment building located in the trendy community of Sawtelle Japantown.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1759 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in trendy Sawtelle Japantown in West LA, close to restaurants, the 405 freeway and shopping.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
5 Units Available
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,934
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,309
1650 sqft
Los Angeles apartments with mountain and city views. Located in Brentwood, a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Santa Monica and other attractions via the I-405 and I-10. Residents enjoy the private courtyard and rooftop.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,633
195 sqft
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
2 Units Available
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1270 sqft
Spacious apartments with excellent natural lighting and air conditioning. Community includes a valet dry cleaning service and is access controlled. Seconds from Santa Monica Boulevard. Near UCLA and shops and eateries on Wilshire Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
2 Units Available
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1074 sqft
Westside on Beloit Apartments offer classic Los Angeles style near Japantown. Updated units with multiple floor plans to suit your needs. Close to all the dining and shopping in downtown Los Angeles.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11510 Iowa Ave 6
11510 Iowa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
860 sqft
Unit 6 Available 07/25/20 BEAUTIFUL SUN-LIT TOP FLOOR APARTMENT - Property Id: 319082 Move In Special! $1,800 off first month rent for lease starting with in 14 days of approval. Please contact Life Knyper for a time to view.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1621 S BARRY AVE 3
1621 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1200 sqft
Front unit 2 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 301945 UCLA and century city proximity,spectacular front facing two bedroom, 2 bath. updated unit on quiet tree lined street.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1730 Barry Ave.
1730 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1000 sqft
West LA Newly remodeled Upper unit 2 Beds+2 Bath - Property Id: 305913 West LA: Newly remodeled Upper unit 2 Beds + 2 Baths with wood burning fireplace & 2 assigned Covered Parking, in a quiet 6-units secure building.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11855 Nebraska Ave
11855 Nebraska Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2007 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/4 bath Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2 1/4 bath Townhome, Washer/Dryer inside unit. Kitchen offers refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Mini Bar area. Hardwood floors. Cathedral ceilings and skylights.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12026 Wilshire Blvd
12026 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Baths in Brentwood Area - Property Id: 299180 Reduced Rate! Modern, Gorgeous, Westside, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with spacious living spaces and beautiful city views. Stainless steel appliances. Imported tiled floors .
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1241 Barry Avenue
1241 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
675 sqft
Ask about our Move-In Special! Spacious newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath with balcony! Laminate wood flooring throughout, kitchen comes with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, lots of closet space,
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1552 Armacost Avenue
1552 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Spacious upper newly renovated 2 bed/2 bath with balcony! Laminate wood flooring, fireplace, kitchen comes with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, spacious bathrooms, lots of closet space! Centrally located close to Santa Monica, Brentwood, Westwood,
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1521 Beloit Avenue
1521 Beloit Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
598 sqft
Move-in Special 1/2 Month Free O.A.C.! Nice and spacious upper rear 1 bed/1 Bath in a gated entry building. Laminate wood flooring, vertical blinds, gas stove & refrigerator, laundry on-site. 1 car parking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1255 Federal Avenue
1255 Federal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1500 sqft
Prime Location: Brentwood / West Side / West LA / Westwood / UCLA Walking distance to Wilshire blvd, major restaurants, shops and supermarkets Gorgeous Condo for Lease/Rental-3BR, 2.5Bath - Approx.
1 of 12
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1642 South Westgate Avenue
1642 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
395 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NIce downstairs Single/1 bath on a quiet street in West LA. Laminate wood flooring, vertical blinds, small kitchen with a stove and refrigerator, full-size bathroom, patio, on-site laundry, 1 car parking. 1 year lease. Available now.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2437 Corinth Ave
2437 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WLA $2495 2 Bd 2 Ba, fireplace, laminate - Property Id: 109352 $2495 Spacious WLA 2 bedroom 2 bath with fireplace, laminate flooring, balcony, dishwasher and microwave. The building has Laundry rooms on all floors and beautiful center courtyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2052 Butler Avenue
2052 Butler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1980 sqft
2052 Butler Shown by Appointment - Built in 2017, this Spanish-style home is in a desirable West LA location, just three short blocks to the restaurants on Sawtelle Blvd.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2479 Barry Avenue Apt 4
2479 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months and a $500 move in discount on your first full
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11975 Texas Ave 101
11975 Texas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plaza LLC - Property Id: 290590 Beautiful and bright large remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 baths Remodeled unit with new stainless appliances Central air conditioning Nice breeze from beach Security building with elevator Easy access to the century city
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1822 Corinth Avenue
1822 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Spacious newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath! Laminate wood flooring, kitchen comes with granite countertops, gas stove & refrigerator, spacious bathroom with new counter, private patio, lots of closet space! Great West LA location walking distance to
