Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:56 PM

1351 W 7th Street

1351 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1351 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll feel right at home the second you step into this Bright and Open Living Room and notice the stunning Fireplace that greets you upon entering! New gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The lovely dining area sits off of the kitchen which features granite counter tops and tile back splash. Includes all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. There are lots of cabinets and a garden window. As you walk upstairs, there is a skylight over the staircase which further enhances the light and bright feel and laundry closet including washer and dryer in the hallway. The two master suites are both located upstairs, each with their own bathroom and spacious walk-in closets. From one of the master bedrooms, you have a peek-a-boo view which is wonderful for gazing, during the day or at night when the lights come out. Downstairs from the main level, is direct access to your 2-car attached garage. Directly outside of the garage area, there's a serene sitting space with a Bench that's perfect for catching a little sun or just relaxing and admiring the Lush Tropical Landscaping around the premises. This home is Privately located near the back of a 4-unit complex with no one above or below you and Conveniently located to local amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 W 7th Street have any available units?
1351 W 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 W 7th Street have?
Some of 1351 W 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 W 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1351 W 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 W 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1351 W 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1351 W 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1351 W 7th Street offers parking.
Does 1351 W 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 W 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 W 7th Street have a pool?
No, 1351 W 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1351 W 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1351 W 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 W 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 W 7th Street has units with dishwashers.

