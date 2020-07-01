1351 W 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll feel right at home the second you step into this Bright and Open Living Room and notice the stunning Fireplace that greets you upon entering! New gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The lovely dining area sits off of the kitchen which features granite counter tops and tile back splash. Includes all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. There are lots of cabinets and a garden window. As you walk upstairs, there is a skylight over the staircase which further enhances the light and bright feel and laundry closet including washer and dryer in the hallway. The two master suites are both located upstairs, each with their own bathroom and spacious walk-in closets. From one of the master bedrooms, you have a peek-a-boo view which is wonderful for gazing, during the day or at night when the lights come out. Downstairs from the main level, is direct access to your 2-car attached garage. Directly outside of the garage area, there's a serene sitting space with a Bench that's perfect for catching a little sun or just relaxing and admiring the Lush Tropical Landscaping around the premises. This home is Privately located near the back of a 4-unit complex with no one above or below you and Conveniently located to local amenities.