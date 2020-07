Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving

Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool. Admire the incredible views of DTLA from the rooftop deck complete with grills and lounge spaces. Our stylish apartments feature hard surface flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, floor-to-ceiling windows and more.