Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed business center courtyard elevator parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access package receiving pet friendly

Avalon Woodland Hills’ views will take your breath away, but the luxury amenities and features are what will really get your attention. Enjoy our beautiful swimming pools and spa, great landscaping, sun deck and state of the art fitness center. Conveniently located South of Ventura boulevard, close to shopping restaurants, and entertainment.