northwest san pedro
128 Apartments for rent in Northwest San Pedro, Los Angeles, CA
$
Harborview
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1257 8th St
1257 8th St
1257 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1250 sqft
8th St - Property Id: 260917 ONE Month Free Rent with a move in date on or before 9/1/2020 - 1257 W. 8th St. is a 2020 Construction light and bright 3 Bedroom 2 Full bath lower level unit.
1272 W 15th St
1272 W 15th St
1272 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2019 sqft
San Pedro 4 bedroom, 3 Bath Home with yard and Deck! - Welcome to this Tudor Style home with lots of character and charm with private master suite with access that leads to a roof top deck and patio.
27980 Western Ave. #221
27980 Western Ave. #221
27980 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available.
360 S Miraleste Drive
360 S Miraleste Drive
360 Miraleste Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1143 sqft
Enjoy a resort like living in a beautiful gated and 24/7 guarded community of Miraleste Canyon Estates. There are many upgrades in the kitchen and bathrooms. Newer bathtub and 3 newer vanities in all bathrooms.
1410 Dalmatia Drive
1410 Dalmatia Drive
1410 Dalmatia Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1736 sqft
Welcome to Gardens Resort Like Living. Offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, good sized patio and two car garage. Brand New Installed Flooring In Living Room And All Bedrooms. Forced Air Heating and Air Conditioner.
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
TEXT SCOTT FOR IMMEDIATE SHOWINGS: (310) 901-6603. KITCHEN WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED! Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave.
2230 Stonewood Court
2230 Stonewood Court
2230 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1351 sqft
Beautiful Gardens Townhome on the north end of Stonewood Court. Spacious deck off off the Dining/Kitchen area. Great for barbecue and just relaxing. Many upgrades in this ideal home.
Results within 1 mile of Northwest San Pedro
4 Units Available
Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,063
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1020 sqft
Located near the 710 and 110 freeways, this development is convenient and beautiful. Apartment amenities include custom cabinets, dining areas, garages, mirrored closet doors and plush carpets. The community is also close to public transportation.
Harbor Terrace Apartments
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
San Pedro Bank Lofts
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
576 1/2 14th St
576 1/2 14th St
576 1/2 W 14th St, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
14th St - Property Id: 280276 | Contacts 14 576 1/2 W. 14th St is a 2019 New Construction unit.
451 W 1st Street Unit 3
451 W 1st Street Unit 3
451 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
845 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020.
1293 W 22nd St
1293 W 22nd St
1293 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely property located in the best neighborhood of San Pedro's very desirable Vista del Oro area. This is the front house of a duplex located on the corner of 19th and Patton.
604 West G Street
604 West G Street
604 West G Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 604 West G Street #6 Wilmington, CA 90744 - Rent: $1,450 Per Month - Deposit: $1,800 - 600 or Better Credit Score - 1 Bedroom - 1
551 W Macarthur Avenue
551 W Macarthur Avenue
551 West Macarthur Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
855 sqft
This 2 story unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with central air-conditioning and heating. 2 tandem covered parking spots. The first floor features a small patio, bedroom, bathroom, and an open concept living, dining, and kitchen space.
718 S. Leland, 2
718 S. Leland, 2
718 South Leland Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1017 sqft
Newly Remodeled Two/Bed One/Bath Apartment, Located In a Nice Area of San Pedro. This unit has just been painted, has hardwood laminate throughout living areas, hallway & kitchen. Bathroom/Kitchen has new quartz counter tops.
237 N Meyler Street
237 N Meyler Street
237 North Meyler Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
528 sqft
Freshly painted, light & bright 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Central San Pedro. 12 month lease includes: stove, fridge, and laundry area for stackable washer/dryer. Water and trash included.
952 W 18
952 W 18
952 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom unit with 2 bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace. Washer and dryer hookups in kitchen. Has outside balcony and some view of harbor,city lights and bridge. Wood flooring thru out plus a 2 car tandem garage and storage room.
865 W 30th Street
865 W 30th Street
865 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1355 sqft
Pride of Ownership...property sits at the top of the street, Beautifully maintained home, walking distance to the ocean. New kitchen, new appliances, granite counter tops. Attached dining room with sliding glass doors to the ocean breeze.
643 West 17th Street
643 West 17th Street
643 West 17th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Back unit of recently remodeled duplex in family-friendly community. Updates include brand new wood-like flooring, new white carrara quartz kitchen countertops, fresh paint, stove and refrigerator.
2157 W Crestwood Street
2157 W Crestwood Street
2157 Crestwood Street, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1512 sqft
Beautiful bright and airy mid-century home for lease nestled within the peaceful Rancho Palos Verdes Eastview neighborhood. Panoramic views of the harbor, city lights and the ocean.
2230 S Alma Street
2230 S Alma Street
2230 South Alma Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
Bright top floor unit open floor plan living room with fireplace kitchen has Stove oven microwave, dishwasher,Washer and dryer . Harbor views.1070 square feet. Double car garage with remote. Community Rec room and separate storage room.
3821 El Tesoro Place
3821 El Tesoro Place
3821 El Tesoro Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3559 sqft
GRAND EXECUTIVE HOME. Originally built in 1933 and extensively remodeled in 1990. This 3,559 Sq. Ft home sits Majestically above El Tesoro Canyon at the end of a quite cull-de-sac, with views of Los Angeles and L.A. Harbor.
