Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly courtyard

Welcome to Vue Laurel Canyon Apartments in Valley Village, CA where we make apartment renting simple. Strategically designed one and two-bedroom floor plans with quality craftsmanship and detailed finishes offer the finest in both style and comfort. Our apartment homes feature a dishwasher, refrigerator, central heat and air, balcony, hardwood-inspired flooring and, mirrored wardrobe doors. Our gated and pet-friendly community has a beautiful rooftop patio with a barbeque to enjoy and socialize with your neighbors.



Meticulously groomed grounds and a dedicated staff are what contribute to a higher standard of living at Vue Laurel Canyon. From the moment you walk through the front door of our community, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to live here. Call and schedule a personal tour to discover your new home at Vue Laurel Canyon Apartments in Valley Village, CA!