Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly business center courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Located near Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Villa Vicente is an elegant resort-style residential community offering studio and one-bedroom apartments in Los Angeles. Surrounded by world-class restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, this tropical paradise provides modern amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, a business center with WiFi, air conditioning, gas ranges and more.