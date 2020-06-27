All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10465 EASTBORNE Avenue

10465 Eastborne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10465 Eastborne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Remodeled, Bright & Sumptuous Penthouse offers formal entry, hi-ceiling living RM w/ bar + wine cooler & opens to a lovely balcony. Romantic Fireplace is next to dining RM that has tree views AND opens to kit w/ granite countertops, gas stove, oven, dishwasher, fridge & BRKFST RM, to entertain friends while preparing food + New washer & dryer. Step up to the spacious loft w/powder RM & walk-in closet & then access a PVT entertainer's delight sundeck for BBQ & enjoy the view of Century City and treetops. Sophisticated Master suite has a PVT Green View w/LRG walk-in & bath has separate shower + skylight. Hall's full guest bath w/ skylight serves the 2nd Br. w/walk-in closet too. Wood floors throughout & central Air & Heat. Loads of storage in unit as well as against 2 SXS parking. BLDG offers Pool + spa, meeting RM w/bath RM, gated GR. w/2 GST parking, keyed elevator & EQ Ins. Close to UCLA, Century City Westfield Mall, Beverly Hills & FWY. Easy to show - available for occupancy NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue have any available units?
10465 EASTBORNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue have?
Some of 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10465 EASTBORNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue has a pool.
Does 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10465 EASTBORNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
