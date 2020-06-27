10465 EASTBORNE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Remodeled, Bright & Sumptuous Penthouse offers formal entry, hi-ceiling living RM w/ bar + wine cooler & opens to a lovely balcony. Romantic Fireplace is next to dining RM that has tree views AND opens to kit w/ granite countertops, gas stove, oven, dishwasher, fridge & BRKFST RM, to entertain friends while preparing food + New washer & dryer. Step up to the spacious loft w/powder RM & walk-in closet & then access a PVT entertainer's delight sundeck for BBQ & enjoy the view of Century City and treetops. Sophisticated Master suite has a PVT Green View w/LRG walk-in & bath has separate shower + skylight. Hall's full guest bath w/ skylight serves the 2nd Br. w/walk-in closet too. Wood floors throughout & central Air & Heat. Loads of storage in unit as well as against 2 SXS parking. BLDG offers Pool + spa, meeting RM w/bath RM, gated GR. w/2 GST parking, keyed elevator & EQ Ins. Close to UCLA, Century City Westfield Mall, Beverly Hills & FWY. Easy to show - available for occupancy NOW.