Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed carport clubhouse green community parking bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access lobby package receiving pet friendly tennis court

Live in The Heart of Warner Center. Enjoy all the comforts in our one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes. eaves Warner Center can be your personal retreat in an up-and-coming area, just minutes from Warner Center business district, near great shopping and restaurants at Westfield Promenade/Topanga Mall/Woodland Hills The Village. Take advantage of eaves by Avalon amenities and relax in our outdoor pool or enjoy a great work-out in our 24 Hour fitness center. Convenient location puts the best of Southern California within reach. The right time, the right place. At eaves Warner Center, it’s Time Well Spent.