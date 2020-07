Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Embrace an unrivaled views and exquisite design at Vision on Wilshire. These luxury LA apartments feature gourmet kitchens complete with quartz countertops, premium Bosch appliances, and premium cabinetry with soft close doors. Enjoy spacious master suites, lavish bathrooms with Hansgrobe fixtures, designer accessories, hardwood flooring, and remote controlled window shades. Residents are invited to enjoy the convenient on-site amenities including the rooftop pool, fitness center, and work from home spaces. Enjoy premier shopping, chic eateries, and entertainment venues just steps from your door at The Grove. Schedule a tour today and experience luxury apartment living at VISION. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!