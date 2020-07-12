119 Apartments for rent in Westwood, Los Angeles, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,183
1296 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$8,995
1919 sqft
Tucked into a prestigious area of town, this modern, luxury community offers a rooftop deck, conference center and a club for fitness and relaxation. Furnished apartments are available. Incredible views and modern furnishings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
55 Units Available
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
266 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,434
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,675
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,628
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,037
1646 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,295
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,495
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Wilshire Margot is a beautiful mid-rise building located off of the prestigious and convenient Wilshire Corridor, just between the UCLA area of Westwood and Beverly Hills.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,919
1258 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at Wilshire Victoria offers VIP, all-inclusive living for both short and long-term leases in one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans just between Beverly Hills and the UCLA

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1651 camden ave 4
1651 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath apartment - Property Id: 290409 +++LIGHT AND BRIGHT APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS+++ Window A/C in each bedroom and in the living room. Onsite laundry. Gas stove. Close to Century City/UCLA/405 freeway.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10751 Wilshire Boulevard Apt. 1003
10751 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
847 sqft
Spacious 1 bed + 1.5 bath condo on 10th Floor building on the Wilshire Corridor in Westwood - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.com Here's the VIRTUAL VIDEO TOUR : https://www.youtube.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Gayley Avenue 501
705 Gayley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Unit 501 Available 09/01/20 Ultra-Modern Furnished Across Street from UCLA - Property Id: 281228 PLEASE TEXT 310-741-7152 OR 310.741.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10560 Wilshire Blvd. # 1005
10560 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2080 sqft
Rarely available 10th floor condo in the prestigious Ten Five Sixty full-service tower - Don't miss this opportunity to call this chic sun-filled residence your home as units in this building rarely come on the market for lease.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10747 Wilshire Blvd. #1305
10747 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
860 sqft
Westwood Gorgeous Fully Furnished 2bed/2bath 6 month min.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
10800 WILSHIRE
10800 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
2640 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking unit in the full service Californian. Enter from your private elevator entrance through double doors to this sun-filled contemporary unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
10590 WILSHIRE
10590 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large light and bright beautiful 2 story unit in the Westholme Building on Wilshire. 2 Bedroom with a large DEN with numerous windows throughout. Lovely eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops. Both bedrooms on 2nd floor with private baths.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1635 S Beverly Glen
1635 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1150 sqft
1-month free 1635 Beverly Glen is a modern gem, gleaming with contemporary design features. The community is located conveniently between Century City and Westwood and is just moments from Beverly Hills and the 405 Freeway.

1 of 70

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
10724 Wilshire Boulevard
10724 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious condominium residence in the prestigious full-service "Park Wilshire". The ultimate in security and five-star hotel amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Marie Antoinette
10787 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1459 sqft
Spacious and well maintained residence, in the Marie Antoinette, one of Wilshire Corridor's premier buildings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 2 at 07:42pm
1 Unit Available
1419 South Bentley Avenue
1419 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Very spacious renovated upper unit, laminate wood floors throughout, fireplace, air conditioner, balcony, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, gated entry, gated parking for 2 cars, laundry on-site.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10982 Roebling Avenue
10982 Roebling Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Club California Unit on the 4th Floor. 1 bedroom, 1 bath with balcony. Partially furnished with granite counters. Building has controlled key access.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10535 Ashton Avenue
10535 Ashton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,380
1255 sqft
Chic, sophisticated Westwood Townhouse in a quiet and convenient location, spacious and airy, 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Malcolm Ave.
901 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,900
4643 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Spanish Style Home in Prestigious Little Holby - This charming and spacious Spanish style home is set on a corner lot in prime Little Holmby. 4 bedrooms and 2 additional alcoves.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10590 Wilshire Boulevard
10590 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1578 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very well maintained light and bright West-facing 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in the full service Westholme right in the heart of the Wilshire Corridor.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
10724 WILSHIRE
10724 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2018 sqft
Welcome home to your spacious and pet-friendly corner unit at The Park Wilshire luxury condominium! Live the luxurious Wilshire Corridor life with amenities including a heated resort-style pool & jacuzzi, 24-hour valet and guest parking, and one of

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
10727 WILSHIRE
10727 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,900
2112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Remington Plaza. Welcome to the most prestigious full-service high-rise residences on the Wilshire Corridor with 24-hour guards, concierge, and valet service.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
944 Tiverton Ave - 24
944 Tiverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
300 sqft
Clean, quiet, and utterly charming bachelor in the heart of Westwood. 1/2 block from UCLA. Unbelievably convenient, just steps away from Target, Ralphs, Trader Joe's, theaters, and shops. Comfortable and cozy with good storage for a bachelor.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1423 S Beverly Glen Boulevard
1423 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
2067 sqft
Beautiful Two story Penthouse with very large 900 SQFt garden roof top open patio with skyline views of Century City. Prime location between Wilshire and Santa Monica. Located on the 4th and 5th floors.
Westwood
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

You don’t have to be associated with UCLA to enjoy the finer lifestyle their students bring to the Westwood community. Between art museums, excellent cuisine from all over the world, and tree-lined sidewalks, you’ll instantly understand why those with large pocketbooks often choose to live here.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Walking
  • Biking
  • Shuttles between UCLA campus and the Village
  • METRO public transit (particularly buses)

Demographics

  • UCLA Students
  • Young professionals (mostly between 20-34)

Close to:

  • 405 Freeway
  • Beverly Hills
  • Santa Monica Beach

Contains:

  • University of California Los Angeles
  • Los Angeles Country Club
  • Ronald Reagan Medical Center
  • Westwood Village
  • Geffen Playhouse

Westwood in 3 Words: Upscale, Cultured, Safe

Living in Westwood

Westwood has a long history of being known as one of Los Angeles’ best neighborhoods for the well-educated and well-heeled. Bordered on all sides by equally upscale neighborhoods, Westwood is busy enough that you’ll never get bored but quiet enough that you can study or relax in peace.

Even though Westwood has plenty to keep you busy—like performances at the Geffen Playhouse or happy hour on the patio at Napa Valley Grille—the neighborhood maintains its calm vibe by having pretty strict ordinances against letting people party until dawn. Crime is also uncommon enough here that one crime that happened 30 years ago was a pretty big deal. If you feel like jogging along the tree-lined streets, you definitely won’t be the only one.

Things to do in Westwood

After a long day of classes, most students head to local hot spots like O’Hara’s (pro tip: everyone still calls it Maloney’s, its name before 2008), where cheap drinks abound and you can play beer pong if you get there early enough to grab a table. The Palomino Restaurant and Bar is a classier scene that appeals to Westwood socialites and UCLA students alike.

The Westwood Business Improvement District protects the historic Westwood Village commercial area, making sure that the streets stay clean and continue to attract the kind of upscale businesses that renters here want, such as Whole Foods and boutiques like Kinsley. Westwood is clean, and even older buildings are generally well-maintained.

Renting in Westwood, Los Angeles

Renting an apartment in Westwood can be competitive, but you can use schedules to your advantage. Because many students who can afford to live here choose to do so, your best bet for finding an apartment would be in early summer, just after the school year ends. As with any other apartments, you should have an income at least 3 times the rent and be able to show some pretty stable references.

You’ll find a wide variety of housing for rent in Westwood, from apartments geared primarily to students to luxury condos. Along Wilshire Boulevard, you’ll even see homes for sale that cost several million dollars. Some loft-style apartments are well away from the area for UCLA undergrads.

Los Angeles is a city full of renters and residents who make fitness a major part of their lifestyles. Although most apartments for rent also have fitness facilities onsite, many also choose to take classes at places such as YogaWorks Westwood or to exercise outdoors at the Westwood Recreation Center. Holmby Park is a clean, peaceful spot for a walk, right next to the Playboy Mansion. Holmby Park is also a friendly place, perfect for taking kids or pets.

Because apartments for rent in Westwood are so varied, it’s important to have a well-defined list of criteria—as well as a good sense of your budget. Depending on where your apartment is located and if you choose a top floor, you could even be lucky enough to have ocean views. Some apartments include utilities, while others do not, so it’s important to ask for these details before you sign a lease. Most apartments will require a deposit in addition to first month’s rent upon move-in. It’s not easy to find discounts or move-in specials, but you may have better luck finding them depending on when you look.

Getting around Westwood

Transportation in Westwood can seem pretty dicey at times because traffic is very heavy. Between the large number of corporations in this neighborhood and students at UCLA, there are many people in and out of the area all day, especially because of the neighborhood’s easy access to the 405. Parking can be challenging to find as well. Many people choose to park in a lot on the UCLA campus for greater success in finding an available space, though a lot on Broxton Avenue is great for short shopping trips. Many students and other Westwood renters choose to get by on bike just because it’s easier than fighting traffic.

Westwood is a safe, upscale place with easy freeway access. For a peaceful place to call home, give Westwood a try!

