119 Apartments for rent in Westwood, Los Angeles, CA

Westwood has a long history of being known as one of Los Angeles’ best neighborhoods for the well-educated and well-heeled. Bordered on all sides by equally upscale neighborhoods, Westwood is busy enough that you’ll never get bored but quiet enough that you can study or relax in peace.

Even though Westwood has plenty to keep you busy—like performances at the Geffen Playhouse or happy hour on the patio at Napa Valley Grille—the neighborhood maintains its calm vibe by having pretty strict ordinances against letting people party until dawn. Crime is also uncommon enough here that one crime that happened 30 years ago was a pretty big deal. If you feel like jogging along the tree-lined streets, you definitely won’t be the only one.