Los Angeles, CA
100 South ALAMEDA Street
Last updated April 29 2019 at 5:44 PM

100 South ALAMEDA Street

100 S Alameda St · No Longer Available
Location

100 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
media room
Bright and sunny end unit features upgraded carpet flooring, a modern kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This urban retreat comes 2 master suites, side-by-side washer and dryer, a balcony with storage cabinet and 2 parking spaces. SAVOY offers luxurious amenities including private courtyards, pool, spa, fitness center, business center, sports caf~, screening room, library, gated subterranean parking, 24 hour attended lobby & rooftop deck with spectacular views of Downtown L.A. Experience unique dining, entertainment and shopping experience in the burgeoning Arts District and Little Tokyo communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

