100 South ALAMEDA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator gym parking pool hot tub lobby media room

Bright and sunny end unit features upgraded carpet flooring, a modern kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This urban retreat comes 2 master suites, side-by-side washer and dryer, a balcony with storage cabinet and 2 parking spaces. SAVOY offers luxurious amenities including private courtyards, pool, spa, fitness center, business center, sports caf~, screening room, library, gated subterranean parking, 24 hour attended lobby & rooftop deck with spectacular views of Downtown L.A. Experience unique dining, entertainment and shopping experience in the burgeoning Arts District and Little Tokyo communities.