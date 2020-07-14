All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:02 PM

Olive View Gardens

14500 Olive View Dr · (818) 797-9277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14500 Olive View Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olive View Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Nestled in next to the gorgeous mountain range of the Santa Monica Mountains and situated on over 3 acres in the North San Fernando Valley, Olive View Gardens is a wonderful community featuring a huge solar heated pool, on-site full-time management, laundry facilities, and covered parking with extra storage units. We offer renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interior finishes including stainless steel appliances, upgraded LED fixtures, hardwood flooring, custom two-tone paint, new carpet, blinds and quartz stone countertops! Give us a call today to arrange a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets welcome with an additional deposit. Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Olive View Gardens have any available units?
Olive View Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Olive View Gardens have?
Some of Olive View Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olive View Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Olive View Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olive View Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Olive View Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Olive View Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Olive View Gardens offers parking.
Does Olive View Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olive View Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olive View Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Olive View Gardens has a pool.
Does Olive View Gardens have accessible units?
No, Olive View Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Olive View Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Olive View Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
