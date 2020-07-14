Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard green community on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Nestled in next to the gorgeous mountain range of the Santa Monica Mountains and situated on over 3 acres in the North San Fernando Valley, Olive View Gardens is a wonderful community featuring a huge solar heated pool, on-site full-time management, laundry facilities, and covered parking with extra storage units. We offer renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interior finishes including stainless steel appliances, upgraded LED fixtures, hardwood flooring, custom two-tone paint, new carpet, blinds and quartz stone countertops! Give us a call today to arrange a tour!