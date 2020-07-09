All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 888 at Grand Hope Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
888 at Grand Hope Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 PM

888 at Grand Hope Park

Open Now until 5pm
888 South Hope Street · (334) 310-5872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 8 weeks free plus additional look and lease specials. Contact one of our leasing professionals for more information.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

888 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1010 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$2,870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$2,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

See 49+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$4,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$4,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 888 at Grand Hope Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cable included
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
yoga
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
car charging
concierge
conference room
courtyard
doorman
game room
internet access
media room
888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more. This is the ideal spot for work and play and endless views of the Los Angeles city skyline on our 34th floor lounge, strolls through the neighborhood Grand Hope Park, to dining and shopping along the numerous restaurants and boutiques surrounding the building. You'll no longer have to sit in traffic to leave Downtown Los Angeles to get the comforts of home. 888 at Grand Hope Park's lush 30,000 square feet amenity deck features a resort style pool, pet run, outdoor cinema and bar, and more. Whether you’re searching for an indoor sweat session in the well-equipped gym and yoga studio, or looking to unwind among nature on our amenity deck, 888 at Grand Hope Park is a sanctuary for everyone. Visit today for a tour of city living 2.0. We can't wait to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
rent: $2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage: $150.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 at Grand Hope Park have any available units?
888 at Grand Hope Park has 73 units available starting at $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 at Grand Hope Park have?
Some of 888 at Grand Hope Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 at Grand Hope Park currently offering any rent specials?
888 at Grand Hope Park is offering the following rent specials: Up to 8 weeks free plus additional look and lease specials. Contact one of our leasing professionals for more information.
Is 888 at Grand Hope Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 at Grand Hope Park is pet friendly.
Does 888 at Grand Hope Park offer parking?
Yes, 888 at Grand Hope Park offers parking.
Does 888 at Grand Hope Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 at Grand Hope Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 at Grand Hope Park have a pool?
Yes, 888 at Grand Hope Park has a pool.
Does 888 at Grand Hope Park have accessible units?
Yes, 888 at Grand Hope Park has accessible units.
Does 888 at Grand Hope Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 at Grand Hope Park has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 888 at Grand Hope Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity