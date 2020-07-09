Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool yoga accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill car charging concierge conference room courtyard doorman game room internet access media room

888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more. This is the ideal spot for work and play and endless views of the Los Angeles city skyline on our 34th floor lounge, strolls through the neighborhood Grand Hope Park, to dining and shopping along the numerous restaurants and boutiques surrounding the building. You'll no longer have to sit in traffic to leave Downtown Los Angeles to get the comforts of home. 888 at Grand Hope Park's lush 30,000 square feet amenity deck features a resort style pool, pet run, outdoor cinema and bar, and more. Whether you’re searching for an indoor sweat session in the well-equipped gym and yoga studio, or looking to unwind among nature on our amenity deck, 888 at Grand Hope Park is a sanctuary for everyone. Visit today for a tour of city living 2.0. We can't wait to welcome you home.