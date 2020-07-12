414 Apartments for rent in Historic Cultural, Los Angeles, CA

/
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,440
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1115 sqft
Pet-friendly community in the center of Little Tokyo, with downtown LA views. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and private outdoor areas. Property offers multiple courtyards, fitness facilities, social lounges, and DIY workshops.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
67 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
41 Units Available
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,431
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1023 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
8 Units Available
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,754
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of LA's Little Tokyo. Modern apartments have patio/balcony, modern kitchen, bathtub and lots of storage. Community is pet-friendly and includes pool, sauna and concierge service.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
9 Units Available
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,114
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1242 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
4 Units Available
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,723
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
9 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,893
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
99 Units Available
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
13 Units Available
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,947
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
59 Units Available
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1086 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,390
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1058 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
19 Units Available
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
865 sqft
Skyline Terrace Apartment Homes is conveniently located in the business and cultural heart of Downtown L.A. Each of our Los Angeles apartments presents excellent one-bedroom or two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,549
1030 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1389 sqft
Located in the Little Tokyo district of LA, close to E 1st St. Luxury apartments have a bathtub, patio/balcony and fireplace. Resident amenities include a sauna, a pool and a hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
23 Units Available
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,770
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1177 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
69 Units Available
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,800
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
56 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,777
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,793
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1855 Industrial St 306
1855 Industrial Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,600
1315 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 306 Available 07/13/20 Toy Factory design loft - Property Id: 313229 Designed Loft building available In DTLA Arts District! *1-car Parking Included *Amenities include a full kitchen, modern bathroom, central air/heat and washer/dryer in
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
530 S Hewitt Street
530 South Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and enjoy the vibrant downtown LA and live in the character rich Arts District neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
616 Park Row Drive
616 Park View Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
765 sqft
Dream location surrounded by nature and conveniently close to DTLA. Inside Elysian Park with stunning views out your front door. Imagine having all the perks of the park at your convenience. This is a unique find that has been recently remodeled.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
709 Yale Street
709 Yale Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Beautiful and cozy 2bed/2bath duplex apartment with 2 parking spaces in China Town downtown Los Angeles. Kitchen comes with microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
700 N Hill Place
700 North Hill Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy and pet-friendly 1bed/1bath apt plus 1 assigned parking space in China Town Downtown Los Angeles. Kitchen comes with microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, sink's garbage disposal, and granite countertops. Refrigerator was left by previous tenant.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104
510 South Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1405 sqft
Spacious 2 level 1 bedroom loft with 2 full bathrooms located in the Arts District - Spacious 2 level 1 bedroom loft with 2 full bathrooms located in the Arts District of Downtown LA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
511 Molino St
511 Molino Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3000 sqft
3,000 Sq ft loft, natural light, arts district - Property Id: 318295 A studio with hardwood floors, high ceilings, skylights Working area with concrete floors plenty of storage out to a parking space and small garden.
Results within 1 mile of Historic Cultural
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
191 Units Available
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
