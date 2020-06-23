312 E Mountain View Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

"3 Bed 2 Bath Home" - Three level 2 Bed, 2 Bath home. Walking distance to Schools and Parks. Second floor has all wood/laminate floors and new paint. . Two car garage with laundry. Gated back yard. Just minutes to the I-91 and 405 Freeways. .



(RLNE4590172)