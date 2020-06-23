All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 E Mountain View Street

312 East Mountain View Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 East Mountain View Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Addams

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
"3 Bed 2 Bath Home" - Three level 2 Bed, 2 Bath home. Walking distance to Schools and Parks. Second floor has all wood/laminate floors and new paint. . Two car garage with laundry. Gated back yard. Just minutes to the I-91 and 405 Freeways. .

(RLNE4590172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 E Mountain View Street have any available units?
312 E Mountain View Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 E Mountain View Street have?
Some of 312 E Mountain View Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 E Mountain View Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 E Mountain View Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 E Mountain View Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 E Mountain View Street is pet friendly.
Does 312 E Mountain View Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 E Mountain View Street does offer parking.
Does 312 E Mountain View Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 E Mountain View Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 E Mountain View Street have a pool?
No, 312 E Mountain View Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 E Mountain View Street have accessible units?
No, 312 E Mountain View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 E Mountain View Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 E Mountain View Street does not have units with dishwashers.
